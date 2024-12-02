Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.77
1.34
-0.18
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
0
0
0
Working capital
1.12
1.5
-5.87
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
1.8
2.83
-6.05
-0.15
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
1.81
2.83
-6.06
-0.15
Equity raised
-1.39
-4.08
-3.63
-3.4
Investing
0
0
-2.87
0
Financing
0.74
0.37
0.11
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.15
-0.87
-12.46
-3.56
