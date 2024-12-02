iifl-logo-icon 1
Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.25
(4.94%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd

Integra Tele. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.77

1.34

-0.18

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

0

0

0

Working capital

1.12

1.5

-5.87

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

1.8

2.83

-6.05

-0.15

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

-0.01

0

Free cash flow

1.81

2.83

-6.06

-0.15

Equity raised

-1.39

-4.08

-3.63

-3.4

Investing

0

0

-2.87

0

Financing

0.74

0.37

0.11

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.15

-0.87

-12.46

-3.56

