Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Balance Sheet

4.25
(4.94%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

10.56

10.56

10.56

10.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.01

-0.7

-2.04

-1.86

Net Worth

10.55

9.86

8.52

8.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0.48

0.26

0.11

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.03

10.12

8.63

8.7

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11

10.1

8.6

8.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.46

1.46

0

0

Debtor Days

965.85

365.6

0

Other Current Assets

8.84

8.86

8.71

8.68

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.06

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

3.92

15.02

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.16

-0.09

0

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

11.03

10.12

8.62

8.7

Integra Tele. : related Articles

No Record Found

