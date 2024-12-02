Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
10.56
10.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.01
-0.7
-2.04
-1.86
Net Worth
10.55
9.86
8.52
8.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0.48
0.26
0.11
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.03
10.12
8.63
8.7
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11
10.1
8.6
8.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.46
1.46
0
0
Debtor Days
965.85
365.6
0
Other Current Assets
8.84
8.86
8.71
8.68
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.06
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
3.92
15.02
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.16
-0.09
0
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
11.03
10.12
8.62
8.7
