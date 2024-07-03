iifl-logo-icon 1
Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Company Summary

4.25
(4.94%)
Dec 2, 2024

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Summary

Integra Telecommunication and Software Ltd, incorporated on February 27, 1985 in Delhi is engaged in the business of Computer Hardware and Software. It deals in various type/ make of computer, laptop, various other hardwares and softwares as per requirements of client.In the backdrop of such opportunities, the management is looking out for avenues in which they could leverage the Companys profile helping to revive its business. Further, the Company has identified opportunities in other line of business, leveraging the expertise of its Holding Company, M/s Micro Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd. which is engaged in the business of shipping logistics &transportation.

