Dear Members,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 37th Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Integra Telecommunication and Software Limited (ITSL or Company) for the period ended 31st March, 2022.

Financial Highlights

The performance of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2022 is summarized below:

(Amount in Rs.)

Particulars Year ended 31/03/2022 Year ended 31/03/2021 Income (Gross) 1,16,16,881.99 1,60,95,999.99 Expenditure 38,56,333.58 26,83,279.64 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional and extraordinary Items and tax 77,60,548.41 1,34,12,720.35 Tax Expense - Current Tax (8,60,000) - Deferred Tax (654) (1,683) Profit after Tax 68,99,894.41 1,34,14,403.35

State of the Companys Affairs

Your Company has achieved a gross revenue of Rs. 1,16,16,881.99 in the Financial Year 2021-22 compared to Rs. 1,60,95,999.99/- in the previous Financial Year 2021-22. The company is expected to maintain higher growth trend as from previous year.

The Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22 has been in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

Nature of Business

The Company is engaged in the business of Computer Hardware and Software. The Management is looking for various avenues for entering into different technology enabled sectors and in process to create a sustainable business model, which can benefit both Company and Promoter Company at the same time.

Reserves

In order to conserve the resources, the Directors have decided to retain and had not transferred any amount from profit and loss to General Reserve for the financial year 2021-22.

Dividend

With a view to conserve resources for funding any future business requirements and expansion plans, the Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Unpaid Dividend & IEPF

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) and no amount is lying in Unpaid Dividend A/c of the Company.

Material Changes and Commitments

No material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this report.

Public Deposits

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

During the year, the Company has borrowed following amount from Directors to meet working capital requirements:

(Amount In Rs.) Sr No Name of Director Relation 2021-22 2020-21 1. Ramaswamy Narayan Iyer Director 5,78,000 0 2. Jeet Rajen Shah Director 4,76,800 1,11,800

Further, the directors and their relatives confirmed to the Company that the amount given are out of own funds.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments Under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013

The details of Loan or Guarantee or made Investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the notes to the Financial Statement.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Company is not engaged in any manufacturing or processing activity, as such particulars required to be given in terms of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to the Company. There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the Financial Year 2021-22.

Details of Holding/Subsidiary/Joint Venture/ Associate Companies

During the year under review, the Company has no Subsidiary/Joint Venture/ Associate Company.

Further, Micro Logistics India Private Limited were considered as holding Company up to 28th September, 2021.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

1. Appointment & Cessation of Directors:

During the year under review, following changes have taken effect:

a. Mr. Mahesh Mahadeo Raut (DIN: 09370217) was appointed as Additional Director w.e.f 27th October, 2021 and regularized as Independent Director at 36th Annual general meeting.

b) Mr. Jitendra Bhoir (DIN: 06594423) resigned from his position w.e.f. 14th December, 2021.

c) Mr. Shardul Ranade (DIN: 09370217) resigned from his position w.e.f. 25th February 2022.

d) Mr. Tejas Arun Mahajan (DIN: 09548781) was appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. 29th March, 2022 and will be regularized in Upcoming AGM

2. Appointment and Cessation of KMPs

During the year under review, following changes have taken effect:

a) Ms. Arpita Chowdhury, Company Secretary resigned from her Position w.e.f. 18th June, 2021

b) Mr. Nishant Behlani was appointed as Company Secretary w.e.f. 27th September, 2021

Meetings

1. Meeting of Board of Directors

Meetings of the Board of Directors are scheduled at regular intervals with the intervening gap between the two consecutive meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days as prescribed under Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Details of the meetings and attendance of the Board of Directors held during the Financial Year 2021-22 are disclosed in Corporate Governance Section which form part of Annual Report.

2. Committees of the Board

Currently, the Company has three committees:

a. Audit Committee,

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee and

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Details of the Committees along with their composition, including number of meetings held and attendance in the meetings during the financial year 2021-22, have been disclosed separately in the Corporate Governance Section of this Annual Report.

3. Independent Directors Meeting

As per the requirement of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. Independent Director should meet at least once without the presence of NonIndependent Directors of the Company. A meeting was held on 14th February, 2022 for the Independent Directors review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole and to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

4. Declaration By Independent Directors

All Independent Directors of the Company have submitted the requisite declarations confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act read with Regulation 16 and 25(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct. In the opinion of the Board, all the independent directors are persons of integrity, possesses relevant expertise and experience.

5. Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, annual performance evaluation is carried out for effective evaluation of performance of the Independent Directors, Board, its committees and individual directors. The Independent Directors without the attendance of non- independent directors and member of the management review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole. The performance evaluation of independent directors and individual directors is done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. Further evaluation of Committees is also be done by the Board of Directors.

Auditors & Auditors Report

1. Statutory Auditors

In terms of Section 139, the Board of Director recommended re-appointment of M/s. S. Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors in 36th Annual general meeting of the Company held on 23 d November, 2021. Accordingly, members approved the re-appointment of Statutory Auditors to hold office until the conclusion of 41th AGM to be held for the Financial Year 2025-26.

As required under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has obtained a written consent from the Auditors along with a certificate from them to the effect that their appointment is in accordance with the conditions prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

2. Secretarial Auditor

As per the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 MS. Nisha Uchil, Pracitising Company Secretary was appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22 as the Secretarial Auditors. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2020-21 is annexed herewith as of the Directors Report.

3. Internal Auditor

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has appointed Mr. Rushabh Doshi, Company Secretary as Internal Auditor of the Company, to conduct internal audit of the functions and activities of the Company to audit for the period 2021-22.

4. Explanation to Auditors Comments

The Auditors qualification highlights issue of granting of interest free unsecured loans in previous years. Further, it highlights the issue of lack of documents to establish whether these transactions were in contravention or conformity with regard provisions of Company Act 2013

The current management is taking necessary steps for recovery of loan outstanding as on 31st March 2022; However, there is no loan agreement and further considering that management who had extended loan is no more associated with Company, the current management cannot comment on whether interest free unsecured loan given in previous years were in contravention or conformity with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

5. Reporting of Frauds by The Auditors

During the year, the statutory auditors have not reported to the Audit Committee any material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, the details of which need to be provided in this report.

6. Maintenance of Cost Records

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company is not required to maintain Cost Records under said Rules

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed and stated that: -

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any.

2. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

3. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

5. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

6. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Annual Return

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, extract of the Annual Return for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 as referred in Section 92(3) in MGT-7 format on the below mentioned web-address: - www.integratelesoftware.com.

Related Party Transactions

All the contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company with the related parties during FY 2021-22 were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and whenever required the Company has obtained necessary approval as per the related transaction policy of the Company. Accordingly, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) along with the justification for entering into such a contract or arrangement in Form AOC-2 does not form a part of the Report. Approval for material related party transactions as required under Regulation 23 of SEBI LODR, 2015 has been taken during the Financial Year 2020-21.

The Company formulated the policy on Materiality of Related Party transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions, and the same is available at www.integratelesoftware.com. The details of related party disclosures form part of the notes to the Financial Statements provided in the Annual Report

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

The Companys policy states that the Board shall have an optimum combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent directors with at least one-woman director.

The Policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors as formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committees states the process for nomination, appointment and remuneration to be provided to the Directors on the basis of the qualification, expertise and integrity and such other perspective as the Committee and the Board may deem fit as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in the best interest of the Company.

The details of the policy have been included in the Report on Corporate Governance Section, forming part of the Annual Report and also the same is available in Companys website at www.integratelesoftware.com

Risk Management Policy

The Company has put in place an enterprise-wide Risk Management Framework with an object of timely identification of risks, assessment and evaluation of the same in line with overall business objectives and define adequate mitigation strategy. The Risk Management Framework is reviewed by the Board and Audit Committee on a periodical basis to oversee that all the critical risk areas that the organization faces have been identified and assessed and there is an adequate risk management mechanism in place capable of addressing those risks.

Internal Financial Control

The company has adequate internal financial control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business. The Company has laid down guidelines, processes and structures, which enable implementation of appropriate internal financial controls across the organisation. Such internal financial controls encompass policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to its policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Corporate Social Responsibility

As per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company does not fall under the category for formulation of CSR Committee and Policy. Hence the disclosure under the mentioned Section is not required.

Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has implemented whistle blower policy/vigil mechanism as envisaged in Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to enable directors and employees to report genuine concerns related to any alleged wrongful conduct, unethical and improper events or malpractices which may have taken place/ suspected to take place. The policy also provides adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and directors who avail of the vigil mechanism. Whistle Blower Policy of your Company is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at- www.integratelesoftware.com.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Work Place

As per the requirement of the provisions of the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, The Company formulated the policy on Prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. As total number employee is less than prescribed limit there is no need to constitute Internal Complaints Committee. During the year under review, there were no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment were reported.

Particulars of Employees

In terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the name and other particulars of the employees, whose remuneration falls within the purview of the said rule, are required to be set out in the Annexure to the Directors Report. Having regard to the provisions of the second proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. Any member interested in obtaining such information may address their email to info@integratelesoftware.com

Corporate Governance Report

The Corporate Governance Report along with the requisite certificate from the statutory auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of SEBI LODR, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report.

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year, is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

Other Disclosures

1. Disclosure Under Section 43(A)(Ii) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section s43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

2. Disclosure Under Section 54(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

3. Disclosure Under Section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOP) during the year under review.

4. Disclosure Under Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013:

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

5. Secretarial Standards of ICSI

The Central Government has given approval on April 10, 2015 to the Secretarial Standards specified by the Institute of Company Secretary of India, the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS- 2) came into effect from 1 July 2015. The Company is in compliance with the same.

6. Significant & Material Orders

No significant and material orders were passed by any Regulator(s) or Court(s) or Tribunal(s) which would impact the going concern status of the company.

Acknowledgement

Your directors wish to place on record and acknowledge their appreciation for the continued support and co- operation received from Government agencies and the shareholders. Your directors also record their appreciation for the total dedication of employees at all levels.