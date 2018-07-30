International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
16.33
16.33
16.33
16.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.03
-0.94
-0.87
-0.81
Net Worth
15.3
15.39
15.46
15.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.3
15.39
15.46
15.52
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.14
1.14
1.14
1.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.11
14.21
14.28
14.34
Inventories
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
14.49
14.58
14.69
14.75
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.04
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
-0.36
-0.38
-0.38
Cash
0.02
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
15.3
15.38
15.45
15.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.