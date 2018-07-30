iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

7.87
(-4.95%)
Jul 30, 2018|11:32:31 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

16.33

16.33

16.33

16.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.03

-0.94

-0.87

-0.81

Net Worth

15.3

15.39

15.46

15.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.3

15.39

15.46

15.52

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.14

1.14

1.14

1.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.11

14.21

14.28

14.34

Inventories

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

14.49

14.58

14.69

14.75

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.04

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.35

-0.36

-0.38

-0.38

Cash

0.02

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

15.3

15.38

15.45

15.52

International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.