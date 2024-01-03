iifl-logo
Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

QUICKLINKS FOR Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.44

1.44

1.44

1.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.14

-0.41

15.08

10.99

Net Worth

1.3

1.03

16.52

12.43

Minority Interest

Debt

1.14

1.16

1.1

1.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

2.67

1.63

Total Liabilities

2.45

2.2

20.29

15.12

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.88

0.74

18.94

14.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.18

0

0

Networking Capital

1.37

1.23

1.32

0.97

Inventories

1.31

1.16

1.21

0.92

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.11

0.11

0.14

0.09

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

Cash

0.02

0.05

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

2.45

2.2

20.28

15.11

