Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.44
1.44
1.44
1.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.14
-0.41
15.08
10.99
Net Worth
1.3
1.03
16.52
12.43
Minority Interest
Debt
1.14
1.16
1.1
1.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
2.67
1.63
Total Liabilities
2.45
2.2
20.29
15.12
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.88
0.74
18.94
14.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.18
0
0
Networking Capital
1.37
1.23
1.32
0.97
Inventories
1.31
1.16
1.21
0.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.11
0.14
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.05
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
2.45
2.2
20.28
15.11
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.