|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|The 41st annual general meeting of the company for FY 2023-2024 will be held on 27th September, 2024. The Register of Members and share transfer books will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) Scrutinizers Report for 41st AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
