J R Foods Ltd Management Discussions

We herewith submit the Management Discussion & Analysis Report on the business of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022. In this we have attempted to include discussion on all the specified matters to the extent relevant or within limits that in our opinion are imposed by the Companys own competitive position.

COMPANY & INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

The Company manufactures Solvent Extracted oils and Refined vegetable oils exclusively at its factory at Thirubhuvanai Village, Puducherry. This unit is self sufficient to perform its duties and functions. The commitment of the Company towards quality and customer orientation reflects in its growing clientele.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

A summary of major performance indicators is given below, while the detailed and physical performance may be viewed from the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account and the Annexures thereto.

2021-22 2020-21 (Rs in Lakhs) (Rs in Lakhs) Sales 161.70 146.91 Net Profit after Tax (515.88) (848.57)

Due to the slowdown of the economy activities of the company, the profit of the Company has decreased when compared to the previous year though there was impact of Covid 19. Inspite of difficulties in getting the required working capital, the turnover was not up to the level of projections. The financial results have not been satisfactory.

OUTLOOK

Due to frequent changes in Government policies, the Industry continues to be in uncertainty. However, hopes have been revived that the upcoming year will prove to be good for the industry.

ENVIRONMENT & SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the need for environmentally, clean and safe operations. Our industry is not a polluting one. The Companys policy requires that all operations be conducted in such a way as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirement for environment protection and conservation of natural resources.

OTHER MATTERS

Despite the adverse conditions, Management is making efforts for the speedy recovery of business operations. Internal control system had been found to be adequate and is continuously reviewed for further improvement. Our team is committed to the Boards dictates on standards of conduct as well as good governance and exercise of due diligence including compliances of all relevant laws and regulations. Our appreciation is due to all employees and gratefulness to our Board, shareholders, financial institutions/Banks and other stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this "Management Discussion & Analysis" which seek to describe the companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be considered to be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include global and Indian demand - supply conditions, finished goods prices, stock availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the companys markets, changes in the government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and countries with which the company conducts business besides other factors, such as litigation and other labour negotiations.