iifl-logo
iifl-logo

J R Foods Ltd Share Price Live

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jun 19, 2023|03:29:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.61
  • Day's High3.61
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.8
  • Day's Low3.61
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E60.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-58.64
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

J R Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

3.61

Prev. Close

3.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

3.61

Day's Low

3.61

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-58.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.43

P/E

60.17

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

J R Foods Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

J R Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

J R Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:57 PM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 48.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

J R Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-65.27

-60.11

-51.63

-43.58

Net Worth

-55.77

-50.61

-42.13

-34.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.46

1

176.62

131.84

yoy growth (%)

45.68

-99.42

33.96

3.14

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.27

-169.99

-125.73

As % of sales

4.66

27.23

96.24

95.36

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.13

-0.53

-0.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.48

-8.04

1.91

1.46

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.68

-0.62

-0.45

Tax paid

0

0

-0.4

-0.27

Working capital

-5.65

-7.05

2

-0.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.68

-99.42

33.96

3.14

Op profit growth

199.24

-91.21

-7.27

2.04

EBIT growth

-98.18

-112.77

19.76

-4.63

Net profit growth

5.49

-632.03

27.42

-12.17

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

J R Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

316.45

23.254,669.0135.2804,323.558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

459.5

01,285.950.1090.5711.22

Modi Naturals Ltd

487

83.39637.72-0.090104.6276.6

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

113

15.29566.174.950.27200.0542.29

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

209.9

25.69464.283.610143.0537.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT J R Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kamala J Kothari

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumit Tank

Independent Director

D Gopi

Registered Office

J K Towers,

100 Feet Road,

Pondicherry - 605013

Tel: 91-413-2640583

Website: http://www.jrfoods.in

Email: jrfoods.redressal@gmail.com, jrfoods@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

J R Foods Ltd. was incorporated in the year August 20, 1993. The Companys main products and services are into the business of solvent extracted oils and refining of vegetable oils exclusively at its f...
Read More

Reports by J R Foods Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the J R Foods Ltd share price today?

The J R Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of J R Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J R Foods Ltd is ₹3.43 Cr. as of 19 Jun ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of J R Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of J R Foods Ltd is 60.17 and -0.06 as of 19 Jun ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of J R Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J R Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J R Foods Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Jun ‘23

What is the CAGR of J R Foods Ltd?

J R Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.28%, 3 Years at 12.43%, 1 Year at -35.42%, 6 Month at -34.60%, 3 Month at 4.03% and 1 Month at -14.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of J R Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of J R Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.80 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 48.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR J R Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.