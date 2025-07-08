SectorEdible Oil
Open₹3.61
Prev. Close₹3.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹3.61
Day's Low₹3.61
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-58.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.43
P/E60.17
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-65.27
-60.11
-51.63
-43.58
Net Worth
-55.77
-50.61
-42.13
-34.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.46
1
176.62
131.84
yoy growth (%)
45.68
-99.42
33.96
3.14
Raw materials
-0.06
-0.27
-169.99
-125.73
As % of sales
4.66
27.23
96.24
95.36
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.13
-0.53
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.48
-8.04
1.91
1.46
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.68
-0.62
-0.45
Tax paid
0
0
-0.4
-0.27
Working capital
-5.65
-7.05
2
-0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.68
-99.42
33.96
3.14
Op profit growth
199.24
-91.21
-7.27
2.04
EBIT growth
-98.18
-112.77
19.76
-4.63
Net profit growth
5.49
-632.03
27.42
-12.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
316.45
|23.25
|4,669.01
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
459.5
|0
|1,285.95
|0.1
|0
|90.57
|11.22
Modi Naturals Ltd
487
|83.39
|637.72
|-0.09
|0
|104.62
|76.6
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113
|15.29
|566.17
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
209.9
|25.69
|464.28
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kamala J Kothari
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Tank
Independent Director
D Gopi
J K Towers,
100 Feet Road,
Pondicherry - 605013
Tel: 91-413-2640583
Website: http://www.jrfoods.in
Email: jrfoods.redressal@gmail.com, jrfoods@gmail.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
J R Foods Ltd. was incorporated in the year August 20, 1993. The Companys main products and services are into the business of solvent extracted oils and refining of vegetable oils exclusively at its f...
Read More
Reports by J R Foods Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.