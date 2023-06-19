J R Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.48
-8.04
1.91
1.46
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.68
-0.62
-0.45
Tax paid
0
0
-0.4
-0.27
Working capital
-5.65
-7.05
2
-0.29
Other operating items
Operating
-14.82
-15.78
2.88
0.44
Capital expenditure
0.14
0.34
0.3
3.45
Free cash flow
-14.68
-15.43
3.18
3.89
Equity raised
-103.25
-44.77
-5.41
-7.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
88.1
56.99
13.51
12.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-29.83
-3.21
11.28
8.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.