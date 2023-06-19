iifl-logo
J R Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jun 19, 2023|03:29:02 PM

J R Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.48

-8.04

1.91

1.46

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.68

-0.62

-0.45

Tax paid

0

0

-0.4

-0.27

Working capital

-5.65

-7.05

2

-0.29

Other operating items

Operating

-14.82

-15.78

2.88

0.44

Capital expenditure

0.14

0.34

0.3

3.45

Free cash flow

-14.68

-15.43

3.18

3.89

Equity raised

-103.25

-44.77

-5.41

-7.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

88.1

56.99

13.51

12.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-29.83

-3.21

11.28

8.47

