Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.46
1
176.62
131.84
yoy growth (%)
45.68
-99.42
33.96
3.14
Raw materials
-0.06
-0.27
-169.99
-125.73
As % of sales
4.66
27.23
96.24
95.36
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.13
-0.53
-0.38
As % of sales
9.9
13.7
0.3
0.29
Other costs
-0.57
-0.36
-3.52
-2.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.31
36.6
1.99
2.23
Operating profit
0.67
0.22
2.57
2.77
OPM
46.11
22.45
1.45
2.1
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.68
-0.62
-0.45
Interest expense
-8.47
-7.61
-1.41
-1.31
Other income
0
0.03
1.37
0.45
Profit before tax
-8.48
-8.04
1.91
1.46
Taxes
0
0
-0.4
-0.27
Tax rate
0
0
-20.96
-19.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.48
-8.04
1.51
1.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.48
-8.04
1.51
1.18
yoy growth (%)
5.49
-632.03
27.42
-12.17
NPM
-577.61
-797.62
0.85
0.89
