J R Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.61
(-5.00%)
Jun 19, 2023|03:29:02 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.46

1

176.62

131.84

yoy growth (%)

45.68

-99.42

33.96

3.14

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.27

-169.99

-125.73

As % of sales

4.66

27.23

96.24

95.36

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.13

-0.53

-0.38

As % of sales

9.9

13.7

0.3

0.29

Other costs

-0.57

-0.36

-3.52

-2.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.31

36.6

1.99

2.23

Operating profit

0.67

0.22

2.57

2.77

OPM

46.11

22.45

1.45

2.1

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.68

-0.62

-0.45

Interest expense

-8.47

-7.61

-1.41

-1.31

Other income

0

0.03

1.37

0.45

Profit before tax

-8.48

-8.04

1.91

1.46

Taxes

0

0

-0.4

-0.27

Tax rate

0

0

-20.96

-19.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.48

-8.04

1.51

1.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.48

-8.04

1.51

1.18

yoy growth (%)

5.49

-632.03

27.42

-12.17

NPM

-577.61

-797.62

0.85

0.89

