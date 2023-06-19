J R Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-65.27
-60.11
-51.63
-43.58
Net Worth
-55.77
-50.61
-42.13
-34.08
Minority Interest
Debt
60.28
60.91
58.71
51.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.51
10.3
16.58
17.81
Fixed Assets
8.15
8.48
9.03
9.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.66
1.8
7.54
7.95
Inventories
0.87
1.8
1.8
1.88
Inventory Days
447.21
651.5
Sundry Debtors
0.37
5.36
5.19
7.4
Debtor Days
1,331.69
1,878.51
Other Current Assets
3.17
5.03
5.04
4.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.76
-0.84
-2.01
-3.39
Creditor Days
208.69
727.51
Other Current Liabilities
-7.31
-9.55
-2.48
-2.91
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.15
Total Assets
4.5
10.29
16.58
17.8
