J R Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Jun 19, 2023|03:29:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-65.27

-60.11

-51.63

-43.58

Net Worth

-55.77

-50.61

-42.13

-34.08

Minority Interest

Debt

60.28

60.91

58.71

51.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.51

10.3

16.58

17.81

Fixed Assets

8.15

8.48

9.03

9.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.66

1.8

7.54

7.95

Inventories

0.87

1.8

1.8

1.88

Inventory Days

447.21

651.5

Sundry Debtors

0.37

5.36

5.19

7.4

Debtor Days

1,331.69

1,878.51

Other Current Assets

3.17

5.03

5.04

4.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.76

-0.84

-2.01

-3.39

Creditor Days

208.69

727.51

Other Current Liabilities

-7.31

-9.55

-2.48

-2.91

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.15

Total Assets

4.5

10.29

16.58

17.8

