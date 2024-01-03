To Ihe Members of JAISUKH DEALERS LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements

We huve audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of J AISUKH DEALERS LIMITED ("the company which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss, for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, its Loss for the year ended on that date.

Basis fur Opiniuu

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information obtained at the date of this auditors report

Our opinion on the financial statements docs not cover the other information and wc do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 1.34(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and lair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors arc also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting

process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected lo influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identity and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive lo those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act. we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of

accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our conclusions arc based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the tlnancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current Year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report un Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(a) As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order 2016 ("The Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of the section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matter specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order , to the extent applicable.

2. As requited by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(b) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A"; and our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company

(c) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(d) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so tar as it appears from our examination of those books;

(e) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and dealt with by this Report arc in agreement with the books of account;

(f) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2014,

(g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31. 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(h) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid for managerial remuneration in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company does not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

For K BHUTRA & CO (F R N NO 330549E) (Chartered Accountants) Place ; Kolkata Date : The 30th day of May, 2022 (Kishan Bhutra) (Proprietor)

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JAISUKH DEALERS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICA1 and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and. both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. T he procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk, that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the jxilieies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022. based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants oflndia.

For K BHUTRA & CO (F.R N. NO 330549E) (Chartered Accountants) Place Kolkata Date The 30th day of May, 2022 V (Kishan Bhutra) (Proprietor) (M No.303512)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to

the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) {a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals bythe management.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) On the basis of our examination of inventory records, we are of the opinion that the Company has maintained proper records of inventory. As far as we can ascertain and according to the information and explanations given to us, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book stocks were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly paragraph 3 (iii) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no loan transaction made under section 185 of the Act and the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) It has been explained to us that the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under section

148(1) of the Act.

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing

undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-tax/ Value Added Tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other applicable statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues are there at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues in respect of Income tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Excise duty, custom duty & cess that were not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute

<viii) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any Financial institution, bank government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paitEprovided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3{xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parlies are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us

and based on our examination of the records of the Company, tire Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The company is a Non-Banking financial Institution without accepting Public Deposits registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 having valid Certificate of Registration.