To the Members of

JANUS CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of JANUS CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") having CIN No U74999MH1998PLC117279 , which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, (statement of changes in equity) and statement of cash flows for the year ended as on 31stMarch, 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [in which are included the Returns for the period ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the Companys branches.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on 31stMarch, 2024.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

1. Company has not complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the companies act while giving loan to the third parties as below -

a. No interest is being charged on the loans given.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are applicable to the Company as it is a listed company.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, below are our observation for the financial year 2023-2024:

1. Fixed Deposit of Rs. 7,21,340 details along with interest certificate has not been provided.

2. Details and clarification about transactions in E-payment Services ledger has not been provided.

3. No TDS has been deducted for the following expenses during the year. However the same has been booked on 01/04/2024.

Particulars Amount (Rs.) Professional Charges 1,70,666.00 Audit Fees 20,000.00

Other Matters:

Other matters are those matters other than those that are presented or disclosed in the financial statements that, in our opinion is relevant to users understanding of the audit. Reporting of other matters for the FY 2023-24:

1. GST Annual Return 9 and 9 C not filed for FY 2018-19, FY 2019-20, FY 2020-2021, FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23 till date of this report.

2. For the F.Y 2023-24, sales as per Books is Rs. 38,90,21,160 and as per GSTR3B is Rs. 38,31,12,410 resulting to difference of Rs. 59,08,750 which is unreconciled until this date of this audit report.

3. TDS liability for earlier financial years for Rs 9.44 lacs is unpaid as on date of this report.

4. TDS returns and TDS Challans could not be verified with the books of account as TDS Return and TDS Challans not filled/ paid as of date of this report.

5. The company has been issued below notices from GST Department as per GST Portal -

Notice/Demand Order Id Issued By Type Notice/Order Description Date of Issuance Due Date Amount of Demand ZA270324215459H System Generated Notice Notice to return defaulter u/s 46 for not fling return 25/03/2024 09/04/2024 NA ZA2712232231417 System Generated Notice Notice to return defaulter u/s 46 for not fling return 26/12/2023 10/01/2024 NA

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) Except in respect of matters specified in the basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except in respect of matters specified in the basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may not have an adverse impact on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our Report expresses a qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

i) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi.

Nature of exception Noted Details of exception The accounting software used by the company for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Company uses Tally ERP software for maintaining its books of accounts which does not have an inbuilt edit log feature. In the absence existence of audit trail (edit log) for any direct changes made at the database level in the "Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report on the description of Controls, their design and operating effectiveness" (Type 2 report issued in accordance with ISAE 3402, Assurance reports on Controls at a Service Organisation), we draw attention to the same that audit trail feature with respect to database of the said software was not enabled and not operated throughout the year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit Trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

k) The company is in compliance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of the companies Act.

For Choudhary Choudhary & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 02910C Tanuja Mishra Partner Membership No. 136933 Place: Mumbai Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN: 24136933BKAWFY6812

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date)

TO THE MEMBERS OF JANUS CORPORATION LIMITED

i. (a) In respect of Plant, Property and Equipment:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Plant, Property and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the

year but there is no regular program of verification which, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Hence, we are unable to comment on such data.

(c) The company does not own any immovable property and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) is not

applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not revalued its

Property Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company does not own any immovable property hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) is not applicable.

ii. a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Advances in nature of loans (Amount in Rs.) A. Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year 1) Subsidiaries 0.00 2) Joint Ventures 0.00 3) Associates 0.00 4) Others 1,19,51,172.00 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 1) Subsidiaries 0.00 2) Joint Ventures 0.00 3) Associates 0.00 4) Others 7,20,51,197.00

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

Company has not provided sufficient and appropriate audit evidences to ascertain whether the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances during the year are prejudicial to the companys interest or not.

(c) The Company has granted loans and advance in the nature of loan (including receivable in the

nature of loan) which are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loans. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest, wherever applicable, has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts are not regular. However, we have not obtained balance confirmation as on 31.03.2024.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on

demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income-tax, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Except an amount aggregating Rs. 9,44,914/- towards TDS deducted and payable (u/s 194J) which has been unpaid as on the date of signing of this report as depicted below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Period to which the amount relates Amount due (Rs) D ue date (Pending Since) Date of payment Income Tax Act TDS FY 2018-19 8,45,810.00 07.04.2017 Not Paid Income Tax Act TDS FY 2019-20 93,104.00 07.04.2018 Not Paid Income Tax Act TDS FY 2020-21 6,000.00 07.04.2021 Not Paid Total 9,44,914.00

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

SR Nature of the Statue Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount in Rs 1 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2000-01 Outstanding Interest Rs.5,912 2 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2016-17 Outstanding Demand Rs.11,620 and Outstanding Interest Rs.3,65,823 3 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2019-20 Outstanding Interest Rs.1,71,360 4 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2014-15 Outstanding Demand Rs.2,06,394 and Outstanding Interest Rs.1,74,061 5 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2017-18 Outstanding Interest Rs.1,77,441

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in notes forming Part of Financial Statements.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company does not have an adequate internal control commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The company is a listed entity and covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has not complied the provisions of Clause (xiv) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the order.

xv. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable and henee not commented upon.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Section 135(5) of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable.

For Choudhary Choudhary & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 02910C Tanuja Mishra Partner Membership No. 136933 Place: Mumbai Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN: 24136933BKAWFY6812

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JANUS CORPORATION LIMITED, having CIN No U74999MH1998PLC117279 ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial

controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and

operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys

internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company does not have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.