SectorConstruction
Open₹9.99
Prev. Close₹10.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.12
Day's High₹10.01
Day's Low₹9.91
52 Week's High₹14.78
52 Week's Low₹4.55
Book Value₹11.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.69
P/E69.53
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.39
13.39
5.74
5.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.85
1.48
8.77
8.57
Net Worth
15.24
14.87
14.51
14.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.88
28.02
17.11
25.14
yoy growth (%)
-32.61
63.7
-31.93
96.17
Raw materials
-17.66
-26.22
-15.56
-23.82
As % of sales
93.54
93.56
90.92
94.73
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.18
-0.2
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.85
0.65
0.64
0.6
Depreciation
0
-0.74
-0.43
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.16
-0.15
Working capital
0.73
7.7
-0.58
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.61
63.7
-31.93
96.17
Op profit growth
-37.32
26.95
20.86
14.99
EBIT growth
28.33
0.57
4.44
-6.76
Net profit growth
118.82
-29.65
6.87
1.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Sachin Bhimrao Puri
Independent Director
Mahesh Keshav kamble
Independent Director
Manisha Sadashiv Bobade
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Datta B Kamble
Executive Director
Vijay BabuRao Mane
Independent Director
Mangesh Kashinath Kamble
Managing Director
Jitendra Bharat Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Janus Corporation Ltd
Summary
Janus Corporation Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Passion Marketing Private Limited on November 30, 1998. The Company name was changed to Janus Corporation Private Limited on May 29, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Janus Corporation Limited on June 17, 2013. The Promoters of the Company are Lemon Management Consultancy Private Limited and Sachin B. Puri.The Company is a diversified business company with Construction, Media, Consulting and Trading as its primary segments based in Mumbai. It is engaged in Civil Construction, land and site development, land filling, fencing walls, erection of hoardings etc. Apart from this, it is also engaged in trading of various construction related materials such as cements, iron & steel, sand, soil, aluminum etc. It has undertaken supplies of material for various projects by known developers.The Company provides construction and projects related consulting to various clients. Its Construction Management Consultancy include Site Management, Construction Supervision & Management, Safety Management, Safety audits, safety systems & processes, Safety documentation amongst others. From the initial concept to project closeout, the Company assist clients in facilitating and coordinating the construction process to mitigate complex problems.Since the company was constructing and erecting hoardings, offering outdoor med
Read More
The Janus Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Janus Corporation Ltd is ₹24.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Janus Corporation Ltd is 69.53 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Janus Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Janus Corporation Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹14.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Janus Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.89%, 3 Years at -5.50%, 1 Year at 119.58%, 6 Month at 69.32%, 3 Month at 10.02% and 1 Month at -4.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.