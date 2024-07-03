iifl-logo-icon 1
Janus Corporation Ltd Share Price

9.91
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.99
  • Day's High10.01
  • 52 Wk High14.78
  • Prev. Close10.43
  • Day's Low9.91
  • 52 Wk Low 4.55
  • Turnover (lac)3.12
  • P/E69.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.66
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Janus Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

9.99

Prev. Close

10.43

Turnover(Lac.)

3.12

Day's High

10.01

Day's Low

9.91

52 Week's High

14.78

52 Week's Low

4.55

Book Value

11.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.69

P/E

69.53

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Janus Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Janus Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Janus Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.21%

Non-Promoter- 87.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Janus Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.39

13.39

5.74

5.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.85

1.48

8.77

8.57

Net Worth

15.24

14.87

14.51

14.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.88

28.02

17.11

25.14

yoy growth (%)

-32.61

63.7

-31.93

96.17

Raw materials

-17.66

-26.22

-15.56

-23.82

As % of sales

93.54

93.56

90.92

94.73

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.18

-0.2

-0.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.85

0.65

0.64

0.6

Depreciation

0

-0.74

-0.43

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.16

-0.15

Working capital

0.73

7.7

-0.58

0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.61

63.7

-31.93

96.17

Op profit growth

-37.32

26.95

20.86

14.99

EBIT growth

28.33

0.57

4.44

-6.76

Net profit growth

118.82

-29.65

6.87

1.71

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Janus Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Janus Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Sachin Bhimrao Puri

Independent Director

Mahesh Keshav kamble

Independent Director

Manisha Sadashiv Bobade

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Datta B Kamble

Executive Director

Vijay BabuRao Mane

Independent Director

Mangesh Kashinath Kamble

Managing Director

Jitendra Bharat Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Janus Corporation Ltd

Summary

Janus Corporation Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Passion Marketing Private Limited on November 30, 1998. The Company name was changed to Janus Corporation Private Limited on May 29, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Janus Corporation Limited on June 17, 2013. The Promoters of the Company are Lemon Management Consultancy Private Limited and Sachin B. Puri.The Company is a diversified business company with Construction, Media, Consulting and Trading as its primary segments based in Mumbai. It is engaged in Civil Construction, land and site development, land filling, fencing walls, erection of hoardings etc. Apart from this, it is also engaged in trading of various construction related materials such as cements, iron & steel, sand, soil, aluminum etc. It has undertaken supplies of material for various projects by known developers.The Company provides construction and projects related consulting to various clients. Its Construction Management Consultancy include Site Management, Construction Supervision & Management, Safety Management, Safety audits, safety systems & processes, Safety documentation amongst others. From the initial concept to project closeout, the Company assist clients in facilitating and coordinating the construction process to mitigate complex problems.Since the company was constructing and erecting hoardings, offering outdoor med
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Janus Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Janus Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Janus Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Janus Corporation Ltd is ₹24.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Janus Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Janus Corporation Ltd is 69.53 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Janus Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Janus Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Janus Corporation Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹14.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Janus Corporation Ltd?

Janus Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.89%, 3 Years at -5.50%, 1 Year at 119.58%, 6 Month at 69.32%, 3 Month at 10.02% and 1 Month at -4.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Janus Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Janus Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Janus Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

