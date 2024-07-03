Summary

Janus Corporation Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Passion Marketing Private Limited on November 30, 1998. The Company name was changed to Janus Corporation Private Limited on May 29, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Janus Corporation Limited on June 17, 2013. The Promoters of the Company are Lemon Management Consultancy Private Limited and Sachin B. Puri.The Company is a diversified business company with Construction, Media, Consulting and Trading as its primary segments based in Mumbai. It is engaged in Civil Construction, land and site development, land filling, fencing walls, erection of hoardings etc. Apart from this, it is also engaged in trading of various construction related materials such as cements, iron & steel, sand, soil, aluminum etc. It has undertaken supplies of material for various projects by known developers.The Company provides construction and projects related consulting to various clients. Its Construction Management Consultancy include Site Management, Construction Supervision & Management, Safety Management, Safety audits, safety systems & processes, Safety documentation amongst others. From the initial concept to project closeout, the Company assist clients in facilitating and coordinating the construction process to mitigate complex problems.Since the company was constructing and erecting hoardings, offering outdoor med

