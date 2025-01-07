iifl-logo-icon 1
Janus Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.42
(-4.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.88

28.02

17.11

25.14

yoy growth (%)

-32.61

63.7

-31.93

96.17

Raw materials

-17.66

-26.22

-15.56

-23.82

As % of sales

93.54

93.56

90.92

94.73

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.18

-0.2

-0.21

As % of sales

0.85

0.64

1.17

0.84

Other costs

-0.2

-0.25

-0.27

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.08

0.92

1.63

0.89

Operating profit

0.85

1.36

1.07

0.88

OPM

4.52

4.86

6.26

3.53

Depreciation

0

-0.74

-0.43

-0.26

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Other income

0

0.04

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0.85

0.65

0.64

0.6

Taxes

-0.11

0

-0.16

-0.15

Tax rate

-13.4

0.11

-25.75

-25.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.73

0.65

0.48

0.44

Exceptional items

0

-0.31

0

0

Net profit

0.73

0.33

0.48

0.44

yoy growth (%)

118.82

-29.65

6.87

1.71

NPM

3.91

1.2

2.8

1.78

