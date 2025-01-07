Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.88
28.02
17.11
25.14
yoy growth (%)
-32.61
63.7
-31.93
96.17
Raw materials
-17.66
-26.22
-15.56
-23.82
As % of sales
93.54
93.56
90.92
94.73
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.18
-0.2
-0.21
As % of sales
0.85
0.64
1.17
0.84
Other costs
-0.2
-0.25
-0.27
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.08
0.92
1.63
0.89
Operating profit
0.85
1.36
1.07
0.88
OPM
4.52
4.86
6.26
3.53
Depreciation
0
-0.74
-0.43
-0.26
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Other income
0
0.04
0.02
0
Profit before tax
0.85
0.65
0.64
0.6
Taxes
-0.11
0
-0.16
-0.15
Tax rate
-13.4
0.11
-25.75
-25.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.73
0.65
0.48
0.44
Exceptional items
0
-0.31
0
0
Net profit
0.73
0.33
0.48
0.44
yoy growth (%)
118.82
-29.65
6.87
1.71
NPM
3.91
1.2
2.8
1.78
