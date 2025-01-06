iifl-logo-icon 1
Janus Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Janus Corporatio FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.85

0.65

0.64

0.6

Depreciation

0

-0.74

-0.43

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.16

-0.15

Working capital

0.73

7.7

-0.58

0.14

Other operating items

Operating

1.46

7.6

-0.54

0.32

Capital expenditure

-0.65

-0.23

-0.43

0.86

Free cash flow

0.81

7.37

-0.97

1.18

Equity raised

16.25

11.37

2.71

2.05

Investing

0

0

0

0.07

Financing

-0.03

-0.02

0.24

0.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.04

18.73

1.98

3.42

