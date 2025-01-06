Janus Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.85
0.65
0.64
0.6
Depreciation
0
-0.74
-0.43
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.16
-0.15
Working capital
0.73
7.7
-0.58
0.14
Other operating items
Operating
1.46
7.6
-0.54
0.32
Capital expenditure
-0.65
-0.23
-0.43
0.86
Free cash flow
0.81
7.37
-0.97
1.18
Equity raised
16.25
11.37
2.71
2.05
Investing
0
0
0
0.07
Financing
-0.03
-0.02
0.24
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.04
18.73
1.98
3.42
