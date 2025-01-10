iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Janus Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

8.79
(-4.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Janus Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.39

13.39

5.74

5.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.85

1.48

8.77

8.57

Net Worth

15.24

14.87

14.51

14.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.38

0

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0.01

0.03

0.01

Total Liabilities

15.36

15.26

14.54

14.37

Fixed Assets

1.14

0.41

0.65

1.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.08

0.08

0

0.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.9

14.29

12.73

12.87

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

10.37

4.54

5.96

8.67

Debtor Days

167.57

Other Current Assets

8.84

11.46

11.01

7.26

Sundry Creditors

-4.95

-1.43

-2.86

-1.97

Creditor Days

38.07

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.28

-1.38

-1.09

Cash

0.22

0.48

1.15

0.37

Total Assets

15.34

15.26

14.53

14.36

Janus Corporatio : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Janus Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.