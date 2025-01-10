Janus Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.39
13.39
5.74
5.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.85
1.48
8.77
8.57
Net Worth
15.24
14.87
14.51
14.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.38
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.01
0.03
0.01
Total Liabilities
15.36
15.26
14.54
14.37
Fixed Assets
1.14
0.41
0.65
1.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.08
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.9
14.29
12.73
12.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
10.37
4.54
5.96
8.67
Debtor Days
167.57
Other Current Assets
8.84
11.46
11.01
7.26
Sundry Creditors
-4.95
-1.43
-2.86
-1.97
Creditor Days
38.07
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.28
-1.38
-1.09
Cash
0.22
0.48
1.15
0.37
Total Assets
15.34
15.26
14.53
14.36
