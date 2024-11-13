Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Janus Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September 2024. Approved standalone and consolidated un-audited financials results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Janus Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachments as per attachments (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Janus Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To take on records the In-principle approval received from BSE Ltd. for the issue and allotment of 11520000 Equity Shares on preferential basis. (ii) The allotment of 11520000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- at a price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) per share on Preferential Basis to Promoter and Non-promoters for consideration other than cash (share swap) to the members of Forever Business Solutions Private Limited to discharge the purchase consideration of Share acquisition. (iii) Any other business with permission of the Chair. The trading window for Designated Persons/officer/KMP/Director/Promoter of the Company in pursuance of its policy related to prohibition of Insider Trading as per SEBI PIT regulations and other applicable regulations the trading in the Securities of the Company will be closed from this Intimation to till the 48 hours after the announcement of board meeting outcome for the allotment of Equity share on preferential basis. Allotment of 1,15,20,000 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Equity Shares), in dematerialized form, on Preferential allotment basis, to the shareholders of Forever Business Solutions Private Limited (FBSPL) Promoter &non-promoters of the company at a price of Rs. 12/- (including premium of Rs. 2/-) as determined in accordance with Regulation 164 read with 166A of SEBI ICDR Regulations, to the following persons, for consideration other than cash (share swap basis), being discharge of total purchase consideration of Rs. 13,82,40,000/- (Rupees Thirteen crores Eighty-Two Lacs Forty Thousand Only) (Purchase Consideration) for the acquisition of 28,80,000 Outcome of the board meeting held on 29/07/2024 for allotment of 1,15,20,000 equity shares on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Janus Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation Audited Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Janus Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve acquisition price for acquisition up to 2880000 i.e. 100% equity shareholding of Forever Business Solutions Private Limited (FBSPL) at a price which arrived as per the valuation report given by the Registered valuer by issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company by way of swap of equity shares which will be determined in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations) for a consideration other than cash (share swap) (for discharge of entire purchase consideration) to the shareholders of Forever Business Solutions Private Limited (FBSPL). To approve offer Issue and allot Equity Shares of the company on a Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for consideration other than cash to the shareholders of Forever Business Solutions Private Limited (FBSPL). To take on records the valuation report To approve the notice of EOGM Tappoint Scrutinizer Janus Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held today i.e April 08, 2024, stands adjourned due to non- availability of quorum. The Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024 for consideration and approval of the business submitted vide intimation dated April 02, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. Thanking You (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) Janus Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the business submitted vide intimation dated April 02, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024) Enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024