To

The Members of

JASH DEALMARK LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Jash Dealmark Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018 the Statement of Profit and Loss, including statement of other Comprehensive income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of changes in Equity for the year ended March 31, 2018, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended as on 31st March, 2018.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, as applicable. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are responsible and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by companys directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India; of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2018 and its profit and loss including other comprehensive income,its cash flow statement and changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("theOrder") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "AnnexureA" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books ofaccount. d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act ,read with relevant rule issued thereunder. e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" and g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. Except, as provided in Annexure-A clause (vii) Sub clause (a). ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; hence the company need not make any provision.

For, Doshi Maru & Associates. Chartered Accountants Sarvesh A. Gohil Partner Membership No.: 13782 FRN: 0112187W Date:30.05.2018 Place: Jamnagar

ANNEXURE "A" TO AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2018, we report that:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets. b) These Tangible assets were physically verified by the management during the year. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not own any immovable property. Hence paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (ii) The stock of inventory has been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals, The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records were not material; however, the same have been properly dealt with the books of account. (iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189of the Act. Thus, paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, value added tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, GST, wealth tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) The company does not have any default in repayment of dues of loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year.

(ix) During the year the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For, Doshi Maru & Associates. Chartered Accountants Sarvesh A. Gohil Partner Membership No.: 135782 FRN: 0112187W Date: 30.05.2018 Place: Jamnagar

ANNEXURE "B" TO AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jash Dealamrk Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2018 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For, Doshi Maru & Associates. Chartered Accountants