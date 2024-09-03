iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jash Dealmark Ltd Share Price

11.5
(1.86%)
Aug 20, 2019|12:23:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jash Dealmark Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

11.5

Prev. Close

11.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.5

Day's Low

11.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.47

P/E

9.43

EPS

1.22

Divi. Yield

0

Jash Dealmark Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jash Dealmark Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jash Dealmark Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2018Mar-2018Sep-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.91%

Non-Promoter- 27.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jash Dealmark Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

9.97

4.99

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.11

14.88

0.16

0.05

Net Worth

21.08

19.87

0.17

0.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

343.63

405.53

108.12

yoy growth (%)

-15.26

275.04

Raw materials

-336.59

-398.85

-105.47

As % of sales

97.95

98.35

97.54

Employee costs

-1.13

-0.91

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.76

0.59

0.16

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.54

-0.2

-0.05

Working capital

0.78

20.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.26

275.04

Op profit growth

1,706.18

-58.03

EBIT growth

177.23

178.01

Net profit growth

210.17

244.27

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jash Dealmark Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jash Dealmark Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shailendra J Khona

Executive Director

Dipti S Khona

Independent Director

Sumeet P Ghuntla

Independent Director

Dipesh P Pala

Independent Director

Vipulchandra S Acharya

Executive Director

Pfaful Khona

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jash Dealmark Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated in July 23, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of an import export solution provider & trading and supply of customized industrial and engineering plastic components and FMCG Products., etc. The Company is one of the leading trader and importer of Plastic Moulded Products. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in the business of personal care and health care products. Its product offering is well diversified across segments like skincare, hair care, therapeutic products, ayurvedic food supplements. Some of the major products have become household names such as Powder, Fair and Handsome Fairness Cream, Hair Oil, Soap, perfume etc. The Company has a strong presence in the FMCG sector and its product range encompasses the skin care, beauty care, hair care, medicines. FMCG business can be categorized as Personal Care & Health Care.The Company started the business of trading of exim licences. Since July 2014 onwards, Company also started to import the various goods. During the financial year 2014-15, the Company started trading and supply of industrial and engineering plastic components as per customer requirement. During the financial year 2015-16, the Company started trading of various FMCG products within the country. The products mainly cater to three business segments viz trading of exim licences, trading and import of industrial and engineering plastic Components and FMCG products. The Company is a leading trader of EXIM SCRIPS
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jash Dealmark Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.