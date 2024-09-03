SectorTrading
Open₹11.5
Prev. Close₹11.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.5
Day's Low₹11.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.47
P/E9.43
EPS1.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
9.97
4.99
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.11
14.88
0.16
0.05
Net Worth
21.08
19.87
0.17
0.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
343.63
405.53
108.12
yoy growth (%)
-15.26
275.04
Raw materials
-336.59
-398.85
-105.47
As % of sales
97.95
98.35
97.54
Employee costs
-1.13
-0.91
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.76
0.59
0.16
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.54
-0.2
-0.05
Working capital
0.78
20.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.26
275.04
Op profit growth
1,706.18
-58.03
EBIT growth
177.23
178.01
Net profit growth
210.17
244.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shailendra J Khona
Executive Director
Dipti S Khona
Independent Director
Sumeet P Ghuntla
Independent Director
Dipesh P Pala
Independent Director
Vipulchandra S Acharya
Executive Director
Pfaful Khona
Summary
The Company was incorporated in July 23, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of an import export solution provider & trading and supply of customized industrial and engineering plastic components and FMCG Products., etc. The Company is one of the leading trader and importer of Plastic Moulded Products. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in the business of personal care and health care products. Its product offering is well diversified across segments like skincare, hair care, therapeutic products, ayurvedic food supplements. Some of the major products have become household names such as Powder, Fair and Handsome Fairness Cream, Hair Oil, Soap, perfume etc. The Company has a strong presence in the FMCG sector and its product range encompasses the skin care, beauty care, hair care, medicines. FMCG business can be categorized as Personal Care & Health Care.The Company started the business of trading of exim licences. Since July 2014 onwards, Company also started to import the various goods. During the financial year 2014-15, the Company started trading and supply of industrial and engineering plastic components as per customer requirement. During the financial year 2015-16, the Company started trading of various FMCG products within the country. The products mainly cater to three business segments viz trading of exim licences, trading and import of industrial and engineering plastic Components and FMCG products. The Company is a leading trader of EXIM SCRIPS
