Jash Dealmark Ltd Balance Sheet

11.5
(1.86%)
Aug 20, 2019|12:23:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

9.97

4.99

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.11

14.88

0.16

0.05

Net Worth

21.08

19.87

0.17

0.06

Minority Interest

Debt

2.48

0.59

0.19

0.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.56

20.46

0.36

0.59

Fixed Assets

2.21

0.02

0.01

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.39

13.85

-0.25

0.53

Inventories

17.65

14.8

23.24

6.69

Inventory Days

18.74

13.32

78.44

Sundry Debtors

126.64

74.76

29.34

0.31

Debtor Days

134.51

67.28

99.03

Other Current Assets

4.49

1.24

0.82

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-100.75

-56.84

-39.56

-6.48

Creditor Days

107.01

51.15

133.53

Other Current Liabilities

-27.64

-20.11

-14.09

-0.02

Cash

0.95

6.59

0.6

0.06

Total Assets

23.55

20.46

0.35

0.6

