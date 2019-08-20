Jash Dealmark Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
9.97
4.99
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.11
14.88
0.16
0.05
Net Worth
21.08
19.87
0.17
0.06
Minority Interest
Debt
2.48
0.59
0.19
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.56
20.46
0.36
0.59
Fixed Assets
2.21
0.02
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.39
13.85
-0.25
0.53
Inventories
17.65
14.8
23.24
6.69
Inventory Days
18.74
13.32
78.44
Sundry Debtors
126.64
74.76
29.34
0.31
Debtor Days
134.51
67.28
99.03
Other Current Assets
4.49
1.24
0.82
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-100.75
-56.84
-39.56
-6.48
Creditor Days
107.01
51.15
133.53
Other Current Liabilities
-27.64
-20.11
-14.09
-0.02
Cash
0.95
6.59
0.6
0.06
Total Assets
23.55
20.46
0.35
0.6
