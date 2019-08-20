Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
343.63
405.53
108.12
yoy growth (%)
-15.26
275.04
Raw materials
-336.59
-398.85
-105.47
As % of sales
97.95
98.35
97.54
Employee costs
-1.13
-0.91
-0.25
As % of sales
0.32
0.22
0.23
Other costs
-4.27
-5.67
-2.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.24
1.39
2.02
Operating profit
1.63
0.09
0.21
OPM
0.47
0.02
0.19
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Other income
0.18
0.56
0.02
Profit before tax
1.76
0.59
0.16
Taxes
-0.54
-0.2
-0.05
Tax rate
-31.1
-33.82
-32.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.21
0.39
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.21
0.39
0.11
yoy growth (%)
210.17
244.27
NPM
0.35
0.09
0.1
