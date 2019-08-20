iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jash Dealmark Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.5
(1.86%)
Aug 20, 2019|12:23:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jash Dealmark Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

343.63

405.53

108.12

yoy growth (%)

-15.26

275.04

Raw materials

-336.59

-398.85

-105.47

As % of sales

97.95

98.35

97.54

Employee costs

-1.13

-0.91

-0.25

As % of sales

0.32

0.22

0.23

Other costs

-4.27

-5.67

-2.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.24

1.39

2.02

Operating profit

1.63

0.09

0.21

OPM

0.47

0.02

0.19

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Other income

0.18

0.56

0.02

Profit before tax

1.76

0.59

0.16

Taxes

-0.54

-0.2

-0.05

Tax rate

-31.1

-33.82

-32.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.21

0.39

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.21

0.39

0.11

yoy growth (%)

210.17

244.27

NPM

0.35

0.09

0.1

Jash Dealmark : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jash Dealmark Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.