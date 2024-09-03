Jash Dealmark Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated in July 23, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of an import export solution provider & trading and supply of customized industrial and engineering plastic components and FMCG Products., etc. The Company is one of the leading trader and importer of Plastic Moulded Products. Apart from this, the Company is also engaged in the business of personal care and health care products. Its product offering is well diversified across segments like skincare, hair care, therapeutic products, ayurvedic food supplements. Some of the major products have become household names such as Powder, Fair and Handsome Fairness Cream, Hair Oil, Soap, perfume etc. The Company has a strong presence in the FMCG sector and its product range encompasses the skin care, beauty care, hair care, medicines. FMCG business can be categorized as Personal Care & Health Care.The Company started the business of trading of exim licences. Since July 2014 onwards, Company also started to import the various goods. During the financial year 2014-15, the Company started trading and supply of industrial and engineering plastic components as per customer requirement. During the financial year 2015-16, the Company started trading of various FMCG products within the country. The products mainly cater to three business segments viz trading of exim licences, trading and import of industrial and engineering plastic Components and FMCG products. The Company is a leading trader of EXIM SCRIPS all over India.