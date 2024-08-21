iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd Company Summary

0.33
(0.00%)
Jul 28, 2017

Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd Summary

Jay Energy and S. Energies Ltd invests and trades in shares and derivatives. It also provides shares brokerage and consultancy services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.Jay Energy & S Energies was incorporated in tge year 1986. Initially the company was engaged in the manufacture of chemicals and other miscellaneous activities. All manufacturing operations were suspended as the company was unable to fulfill pollution control norms and due to erratic power supply.

