Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.33
Prev. Close₹0.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.33
Day's Low₹0.33
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.84
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.8
6.8
6.8
6.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.39
-0.27
-0.27
-0.27
Net Worth
6.41
6.53
6.53
6.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mihirbhai S Parikh
Director
Shah Mukesh Kantilal
Additional Director
Jitendrasingh H Rathod
Addtnl Independent Director
Silaben Lalluram Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd
Summary
Jay Energy and S. Energies Ltd invests and trades in shares and derivatives. It also provides shares brokerage and consultancy services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.Jay Energy & S Energies was incorporated in tge year 1986. Initially the company was engaged in the manufacture of chemicals and other miscellaneous activities. All manufacturing operations were suspended as the company was unable to fulfill pollution control norms and due to erratic power supply.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.