Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
6.8
6.8
6.8
6.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.39
-0.27
-0.27
-0.27
Net Worth
6.41
6.53
6.53
6.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.54
6.54
6.54
6.54
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.1
6.1
6.11
6.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.89
5.89
5.89
5.89
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0.07
0.08
0.07
0.08
Total Assets
6.53
6.54
6.54
6.55
No Record Found
