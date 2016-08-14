Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd Management Discussions

i) Industry Structure and Development

Indian Economy is facing inflation and the prices in all the sector is roaring. Industrial Sector is also affected badly and the growth of the Industry is deteriorated. It has also been affected badly. The Company is engaged in the trading of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. The said industry occupies an important position in the Indian Economy for its extended role of early industrialization and social sector development.

ii) Opportunities and Threats

A future of opportunities exists in the form of increasing user and increasing demand. Growth in Indian economy leads to creation of immense opportunities to the Company for future growth and development.

iii) Segment wise Performance:

Our Companys operations belong to a single segment and therefore no segment wise performance given.

iv) Recent Trend and Future Outlook:

The sector in which the Company has been operating is developing faster and provides ample growth opportunities. Further due to rise in foreign direct investment in the sector, Company will be able to develop projects at fast pace and looking forward for better development and high investment returns.

v) Risk and Concerns

Your Company perceives risks or concerns common to industry such as concerns related to the Global Economic fallout, Regulatory risks, Foreign Exchange volatilities, Higher Interest rates, and other commercial & business related risks. Chemical businesses are generally working capital intensive and hence the working capital requirements are also higher.

vi) Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate systems of internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business.

vii) Financial Performance with respect to operational performance:

The Financial performance of the Company for the year 2015-16 is described in the Directors Report under the head financial performance.

viii) Material developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including the number of people employed.

During the year under review, no such initiatives and/or developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front has been taken by the Company.

ix) Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Describing the Company s objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.