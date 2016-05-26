To,

The Members of,

JAY ENERGY AND S. ENERGIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Jay Energy and S. Energies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2016, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements given below give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016 and its losses and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For, Praful N. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 108057W) Place: Ahmedabad (Praful N. Shah) Date: 26/05/2016 Proprietor M.No.15591

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of our Report of even date)

i. The Company has Fixed Assets as per Balance Sheet. Such Fixed Assets are there since 2010-11. We have been informed that the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets, which has not been produced for our verification.

(b) As explained to us, the said fixed assets are there from many years and hence no hence they are not physically verified by the management during the year and hence its reasonableness & the matter of discrepancies are not applicable.

ii. There is no inventory & hence the matters of its physical verification etc. are not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and representations made by the Management, the Company has not done any transactions covered under section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security during the year. Accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order are not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products manufactured by the Company.

vii. (a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, amount deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax ,wealth tax ,service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and other cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriated authorities wherever applicable, there is no outstanding as at 31 March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and representations made by the Management, there are no statutory dues as mentioned in paragraph 3(vii)(a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. The Company has not taken any loan either from banks, financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures. Accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

xi. In our opinion, managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2016 has been paid and provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 of the Act, read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi Company. Accordingly the provisions of Clauses 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. As per information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions with related parties within section 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 and all the details have been disclosed in financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement or not issued any debenture during the year under review. Accordingly the provisions of paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any director or any person connected with him. Accordingly the provisions of Clauses 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

For, Praful N. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 108057W) Place: Ahmedabad (Praful N. Shah) Date: 26/05/2016 Proprietor M.No.15591

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 (the act).

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of 31st March, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company is not having any defined SOP to manage its operations. Accordingly there are some limitations in the control aspects of financial reporting. In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the this material weakness, the company has maintained in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31st March 2016 based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal financial controls stated in the Guidance Note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.