The Members of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd.

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Limited which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, which we have signed under reference to this report.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 of India ("the Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13,2013 and 08/2014 dated April4,2014 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with regard to Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation to the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence, about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud and error. In making those risk assessments, the auditors considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the year ended on that date; and

(c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003,as amended by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order,2004, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books of accounts and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations gives to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

8. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books,

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 and 08/2014 dated April4, 2014 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with regard to Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;

For VASG & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.006070S Sd/- (A.Viswanatha Rao) Place: Hyderabad Partner Date: 01.09.2014 M. No.029597

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 7 of the Our Report of even date to the members of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Limited on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2014.

Having regard to the nature of Companys Business/activities/results during the year, Clause (v),(vi),(viii),(xii),(xiii),(xiv),(xv),(xvi),(xvii),(xviii),(xix) and (xx) of paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fixed asset has been disposed during the year and therefore does not affect the going concern assumption.

2. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventories & fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

4. As per information & explanations given by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

5. (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

6. The Company have accumulated loss and has incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

7. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

8. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.