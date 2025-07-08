Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹25.15
Prev. Close₹25.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹25.15
Day's Low₹25.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.21
P/E10.75
EPS2.34
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.65
5.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.16
0.42
0.43
0.31
Net Worth
6.81
6.07
6.08
5.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
116.25
0.48
3.12
12.5
yoy growth (%)
23,858.92
-84.46
-75.02
113.5
Raw materials
-114.92
-0.47
0
-11.39
As % of sales
98.86
97.97
0
91.12
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.26
-0.01
0.11
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.45
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.73
5.58
0.12
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23,858.92
-84.46
-75.02
113.5
Op profit growth
-9,546.44
-110.42
16.33
-14.66
EBIT growth
-9,434.55
-111.35
17.6
-15.5
Net profit growth
-5,995.86
-111.5
45.41
34.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
S Venkataramana
Director
Sandeep Agarwal
Director
Tapinder Surendrajit Tuckur
56 Reliance Residency,
Indira Park Road Domalguda,
Telangana - 500029
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: csjaymahesh@gmail.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Jay Mahesh Infraventures Limited was established on 07th January, 1987. The Company is engaged in Construction & Project Related Activity.
