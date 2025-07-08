iifl-logo
Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd Share Price Live

25.15
(0.00%)
Oct 27, 2017|09:50:51 AM

  • Open25.15
  • Day's High25.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close25.15
  • Day's Low25.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E10.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.87
  • EPS2.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.21
  • Div. Yield0.4
No Records Found

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:42 PM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.68%

Non-Promoter- 81.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.65

5.65

5.65

5.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.16

0.42

0.43

0.31

Net Worth

6.81

6.07

6.08

5.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

116.25

0.48

3.12

12.5

yoy growth (%)

23,858.92

-84.46

-75.02

113.5

Raw materials

-114.92

-0.47

0

-11.39

As % of sales

98.86

97.97

0

91.12

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

1.26

-0.01

0.11

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.45

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.73

5.58

0.12

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23,858.92

-84.46

-75.02

113.5

Op profit growth

-9,546.44

-110.42

16.33

-14.66

EBIT growth

-9,434.55

-111.35

17.6

-15.5

Net profit growth

-5,995.86

-111.5

45.41

34.43

No Record Found

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

S Venkataramana

Director

Sandeep Agarwal

Director

Tapinder Surendrajit Tuckur

Registered Office

56 Reliance Residency,

Indira Park Road Domalguda,

Telangana - 500029

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: csjaymahesh@gmail.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Limited was established on 07th January, 1987. The Company is engaged in Construction & Project Related Activity.
Reports by Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd share price today?

The Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd is ₹14.21 Cr. as of 27 Oct ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd is 10.75 and 2.12 as of 27 Oct ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Oct ‘17

What is the CAGR of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd?

Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.97%, 3 Years at 12.11%, 1 Year at 26.70%, 6 Month at 33.07%, 3 Month at -4.19% and 1 Month at -5.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.31 %

