Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.26
-0.01
0.11
0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.45
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.73
5.58
0.12
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
1.55
5.56
0.23
0.15
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.03
0
0.01
Free cash flow
1.56
5.53
0.23
0.16
Equity raised
0.82
0.86
0.62
2.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0.06
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.44
6.39
0.85
3.12
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.