Jay Mahesh Infraventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.65
5.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.16
0.42
0.43
0.31
Net Worth
6.81
6.07
6.08
5.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.81
6.07
6.08
5.96
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.34
5.68
5.69
5.59
Inventories
3.94
0
0
0
Inventory Days
12.37
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
9.81
2.43
2.51
1.08
Debtor Days
30.8
1,827.96
293.32
31.51
Other Current Assets
6
5.87
5.65
5.62
Sundry Creditors
-12.77
-2.49
-2.34
-1.02
Creditor Days
40.09
1,873.09
273.45
29.76
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-0.13
-0.13
-0.09
Cash
0.09
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
6.82
6.07
6.07
5.97
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.