|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
116.25
0.48
3.12
12.5
yoy growth (%)
23,858.92
-84.46
-75.02
113.5
Raw materials
-114.92
-0.47
0
-11.39
As % of sales
98.86
97.97
0
91.12
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
0.02
0.62
0.92
0.2
Other costs
-0.04
-0.02
-2.96
-0.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.03
4.13
95
7.79
Operating profit
1.25
-0.01
0.12
0.1
OPM
1.07
-2.73
4.07
0.87
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-4.34
0
-5.28
0
Other income
0.02
0
0
0
Profit before tax
1.26
-0.01
0.11
0.1
Taxes
-0.45
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-36.03
0
0
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.81
-0.01
0.11
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.81
-0.01
0.11
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-5,995.86
-111.5
45.41
34.43
NPM
0.69
-2.83
3.83
0.65
