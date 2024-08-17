iifl-logo-icon 1
Jolly Board Ltd Company Summary

990
(1.43%)
Sep 2, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Jolly Board Ltd Summary

Jolly Boards, formerly known as Anil Hardboards Ltd. is the largest and first fibre boards manufacture in India. The company founded by G R Jolly, produces a wide range of hardboards and soft boards, from its three manufacturing facility at Kanjurmarg, Aurangabad, Kawathemahankal all in Maharashtra. In 1985, the company changed its name from Anil Hardboards Ltd. to Jolly Board Ltd in order to identify with its popular brand name Jolly.Jolly Board with comprehensive product range in hardboards and softboards in various sizes and thickness and multiple surface textures. It exports 50% of its soft board production. It also manufactures value added products like false ceiling tiles and suspension systems, clipboards, blackboards, pin-boards etc. To expand business both in domestic and export, the company has launched an website(with e-commerce facility) in 1997.In Sep 1999, the companys new hardboard unit at Kawathemahankal in Sangli Dist. of Maharashtra went on stream. The companys proposed export oriented unit (EOU) project has been kept on hold due to recessionary trends in both export and domestic markets. The company has also obtained necessary permission for extension of time for completion of EOU within the extended period.The company has made a private placement of 2,80,000 - 13.25% cumulative non-convertible preference shares of Rs.10/- each.

