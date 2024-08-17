iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jolly Board Ltd Share Price

990
(1.43%)
Sep 2, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jolly Board Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

971

Prev. Close

976

Turnover(Lac.)

52.91

Day's High

990

Day's Low

971

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

626.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

450.45

P/E

15.89

EPS

62.3

Divi. Yield

0

Jolly Board Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jolly Board Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jolly Board Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 10.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jolly Board Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.55

4.55

4.55

4.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

280.76

260.82

249.9

242.99

Net Worth

285.31

265.37

254.45

247.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

91.32

79.97

86.98

81.83

yoy growth (%)

14.19

-8.06

6.28

-0.77

Raw materials

-22.35

-21.04

-20.12

-18.4

As % of sales

24.47

26.32

23.13

22.48

Employee costs

-12.05

-10.58

-10.24

-8.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

45.82

49.71

29.4

22.52

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.09

-3.74

-4.1

Tax paid

-15.68

-13.84

-9.25

-3.29

Working capital

0.86

11.81

15.5

1.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.19

-8.06

6.28

-0.77

Op profit growth

-21.17

-65.75

7.93

-14.42

EBIT growth

-8.84

58.88

24.37

70.02

Net profit growth

-15.35

95.58

174.33

-29.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jolly Board Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jolly Board Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind Jolly

Vice Chairperson & ED

Rashmi Jolly

Joint Managing Director

Arjun Jolly

Director

P K Dasgupta

Independent Director

Jimmy Pochkhanawalla

Independent Director

Kewal K Nohria

Independent Director

Ashish Vaid

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jolly Board Ltd

Summary

Jolly Boards, formerly known as Anil Hardboards Ltd. is the largest and first fibre boards manufacture in India. The company founded by G R Jolly, produces a wide range of hardboards and soft boards, from its three manufacturing facility at Kanjurmarg, Aurangabad, Kawathemahankal all in Maharashtra. In 1985, the company changed its name from Anil Hardboards Ltd. to Jolly Board Ltd in order to identify with its popular brand name Jolly.Jolly Board with comprehensive product range in hardboards and softboards in various sizes and thickness and multiple surface textures. It exports 50% of its soft board production. It also manufactures value added products like false ceiling tiles and suspension systems, clipboards, blackboards, pin-boards etc. To expand business both in domestic and export, the company has launched an website(with e-commerce facility) in 1997.In Sep 1999, the companys new hardboard unit at Kawathemahankal in Sangli Dist. of Maharashtra went on stream. The companys proposed export oriented unit (EOU) project has been kept on hold due to recessionary trends in both export and domestic markets. The company has also obtained necessary permission for extension of time for completion of EOU within the extended period.The company has made a private placement of 2,80,000 - 13.25% cumulative non-convertible preference shares of Rs.10/- each.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jolly Board Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.