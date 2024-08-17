SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹971
Prev. Close₹976
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.91
Day's High₹990
Day's Low₹971
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹626.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)450.45
P/E15.89
EPS62.3
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.55
4.55
4.55
4.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.76
260.82
249.9
242.99
Net Worth
285.31
265.37
254.45
247.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
91.32
79.97
86.98
81.83
yoy growth (%)
14.19
-8.06
6.28
-0.77
Raw materials
-22.35
-21.04
-20.12
-18.4
As % of sales
24.47
26.32
23.13
22.48
Employee costs
-12.05
-10.58
-10.24
-8.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
45.82
49.71
29.4
22.52
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.09
-3.74
-4.1
Tax paid
-15.68
-13.84
-9.25
-3.29
Working capital
0.86
11.81
15.5
1.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.19
-8.06
6.28
-0.77
Op profit growth
-21.17
-65.75
7.93
-14.42
EBIT growth
-8.84
58.88
24.37
70.02
Net profit growth
-15.35
95.58
174.33
-29.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind Jolly
Vice Chairperson & ED
Rashmi Jolly
Joint Managing Director
Arjun Jolly
Director
P K Dasgupta
Independent Director
Jimmy Pochkhanawalla
Independent Director
Kewal K Nohria
Independent Director
Ashish Vaid
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jolly Board Ltd
Summary
Jolly Boards, formerly known as Anil Hardboards Ltd. is the largest and first fibre boards manufacture in India. The company founded by G R Jolly, produces a wide range of hardboards and soft boards, from its three manufacturing facility at Kanjurmarg, Aurangabad, Kawathemahankal all in Maharashtra. In 1985, the company changed its name from Anil Hardboards Ltd. to Jolly Board Ltd in order to identify with its popular brand name Jolly.Jolly Board with comprehensive product range in hardboards and softboards in various sizes and thickness and multiple surface textures. It exports 50% of its soft board production. It also manufactures value added products like false ceiling tiles and suspension systems, clipboards, blackboards, pin-boards etc. To expand business both in domestic and export, the company has launched an website(with e-commerce facility) in 1997.In Sep 1999, the companys new hardboard unit at Kawathemahankal in Sangli Dist. of Maharashtra went on stream. The companys proposed export oriented unit (EOU) project has been kept on hold due to recessionary trends in both export and domestic markets. The company has also obtained necessary permission for extension of time for completion of EOU within the extended period.The company has made a private placement of 2,80,000 - 13.25% cumulative non-convertible preference shares of Rs.10/- each.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.