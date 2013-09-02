Jolly Board Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
45.82
49.71
29.4
22.52
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.09
-3.74
-4.1
Tax paid
-15.68
-13.84
-9.25
-3.29
Working capital
0.86
11.81
15.5
1.7
Other operating items
Operating
27.81
44.58
31.9
16.81
Capital expenditure
14.26
3.92
6.66
17.83
Free cash flow
42.07
48.51
38.56
34.64
Equity raised
360
307.68
282.52
280.14
Investing
13.14
16.28
0.01
-0.07
Financing
-2.44
-7.28
-4.04
7.44
Dividends paid
8.41
8.18
4.55
4.55
Net in cash
421.19
373.37
321.6
326.71
