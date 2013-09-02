Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
91.32
79.97
86.98
81.83
yoy growth (%)
14.19
-8.06
6.28
-0.77
Raw materials
-22.35
-21.04
-20.12
-18.4
As % of sales
24.47
26.32
23.13
22.48
Employee costs
-12.05
-10.58
-10.24
-8.33
As % of sales
13.19
13.22
11.77
10.18
Other costs
-53.24
-43.67
-42.99
-42.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.29
54.61
49.42
51.9
Operating profit
3.67
4.66
13.62
12.62
OPM
4.02
5.83
15.66
15.42
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.09
-3.74
-4.1
Interest expense
-0.64
-1.27
-2.69
-3.27
Other income
45.98
49.41
22.2
17.28
Profit before tax
45.82
49.71
29.4
22.52
Taxes
-15.68
-13.84
-9.25
-3.29
Tax rate
-34.23
-27.84
-31.47
-14.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.13
35.87
20.14
19.22
Exceptional items
0.36
0.16
-1.72
-12.5
Net profit
30.5
36.03
18.42
6.71
yoy growth (%)
-15.35
95.58
174.33
-29.3
NPM
33.4
45.06
21.18
8.2
