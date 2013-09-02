iifl-logo-icon 1
Jolly Board Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Sep 2, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

91.32

79.97

86.98

81.83

yoy growth (%)

14.19

-8.06

6.28

-0.77

Raw materials

-22.35

-21.04

-20.12

-18.4

As % of sales

24.47

26.32

23.13

22.48

Employee costs

-12.05

-10.58

-10.24

-8.33

As % of sales

13.19

13.22

11.77

10.18

Other costs

-53.24

-43.67

-42.99

-42.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.29

54.61

49.42

51.9

Operating profit

3.67

4.66

13.62

12.62

OPM

4.02

5.83

15.66

15.42

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.09

-3.74

-4.1

Interest expense

-0.64

-1.27

-2.69

-3.27

Other income

45.98

49.41

22.2

17.28

Profit before tax

45.82

49.71

29.4

22.52

Taxes

-15.68

-13.84

-9.25

-3.29

Tax rate

-34.23

-27.84

-31.47

-14.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.13

35.87

20.14

19.22

Exceptional items

0.36

0.16

-1.72

-12.5

Net profit

30.5

36.03

18.42

6.71

yoy growth (%)

-15.35

95.58

174.33

-29.3

NPM

33.4

45.06

21.18

8.2

