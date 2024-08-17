JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964. The company is engaged in infrastructure and trading businesses in India. It also manufactures iron or non alloy steel rolls, bars, and plates. The company was formerly known as Jalgaon Re-Rolling Industries Limited and changed its name to JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd in March 2011. JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is based in Mumbai, India.
