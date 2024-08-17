iifl-logo-icon 1
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

0.62
(0.00%)
Apr 30, 2019|10:49:45 AM

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.62

Prev. Close

0.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

0.62

Day's Low

0.62

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.65

P/E

62

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.16%

Non-Promoter- 66.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.31

15.2

15.09

14.86

Net Worth

20.62

20.51

20.4

20.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.8

6.4

4.1

15.53

yoy growth (%)

-40.51

55.86

-73.55

-32.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.15

0.16

0.33

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.05

-0.1

-0.03

Working capital

-1.78

3.36

0.03

-17.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.51

55.86

-73.55

-32.32

Op profit growth

-5.67

-50.82

173.25

-76.45

EBIT growth

-5.74

-51.1

176.16

-82

Net profit growth

-6.66

-51.13

178.97

-80.25

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shankarrao A Borkar

Director

Sunanda S Borkar

Independent Director

Ramakant S Sabnis

Independent Director

Shivanand B Chapale

Director

Amol S Borkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964. The company is engaged in infrastructure and trading businesses in India. It also manufactures iron or non alloy steel rolls, bars, and plates. The company was formerly known as Jalgaon Re-Rolling Industries Limited and changed its name to JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd in March 2011. JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is based in Mumbai, India.
