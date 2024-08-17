Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.62
Prev. Close₹0.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹0.62
Day's Low₹0.62
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.65
P/E62
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.31
15.2
15.09
14.86
Net Worth
20.62
20.51
20.4
20.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.8
6.4
4.1
15.53
yoy growth (%)
-40.51
55.86
-73.55
-32.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.15
0.16
0.33
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.05
-0.1
-0.03
Working capital
-1.78
3.36
0.03
-17.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.51
55.86
-73.55
-32.32
Op profit growth
-5.67
-50.82
173.25
-76.45
EBIT growth
-5.74
-51.1
176.16
-82
Net profit growth
-6.66
-51.13
178.97
-80.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shankarrao A Borkar
Director
Sunanda S Borkar
Independent Director
Ramakant S Sabnis
Independent Director
Shivanand B Chapale
Director
Amol S Borkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964. The company is engaged in infrastructure and trading businesses in India. It also manufactures iron or non alloy steel rolls, bars, and plates. The company was formerly known as Jalgaon Re-Rolling Industries Limited and changed its name to JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd in March 2011. JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.