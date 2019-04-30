iifl-logo-icon 1
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.62
(0.00%)
Apr 30, 2019|10:49:45 AM

JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.15

0.16

0.33

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.05

-0.1

-0.03

Working capital

-1.78

3.36

0.03

-17.46

Other operating items

Operating

-1.67

3.47

0.26

-17.37

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.67

3.47

0.26

-17.37

Equity raised

30.4

30.17

29.71

29.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.8

33.72

30.05

12.24

