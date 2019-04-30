Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.8
6.4
4.1
15.53
yoy growth (%)
-40.51
55.86
-73.55
-32.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
1.01
0.64
0.95
0.26
Other costs
-3.61
-6.19
-3.72
-15.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.83
96.74
90.76
98.92
Operating profit
0.15
0.16
0.34
0.12
OPM
4.14
2.61
8.28
0.8
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.15
0.16
0.33
0.12
Taxes
-0.04
-0.05
-0.1
-0.03
Tax rate
-30.93
-30.93
-30.89
-30.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.11
0.23
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.11
0.23
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-6.66
-51.13
178.97
-80.25
NPM
2.79
1.78
5.68
0.53
