JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.62
(0.00%)
Apr 30, 2019|10:49:45 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.8

6.4

4.1

15.53

yoy growth (%)

-40.51

55.86

-73.55

-32.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales

1.01

0.64

0.95

0.26

Other costs

-3.61

-6.19

-3.72

-15.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.83

96.74

90.76

98.92

Operating profit

0.15

0.16

0.34

0.12

OPM

4.14

2.61

8.28

0.8

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.15

0.16

0.33

0.12

Taxes

-0.04

-0.05

-0.1

-0.03

Tax rate

-30.93

-30.93

-30.89

-30.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0.11

0.23

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

0.11

0.23

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-6.66

-51.13

178.97

-80.25

NPM

2.79

1.78

5.68

0.53

