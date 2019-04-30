iifl-logo-icon 1
JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

0.62
(0.00%)
Apr 30, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.31

15.2

15.09

14.86

Net Worth

20.62

20.51

20.4

20.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.66

20.55

20.44

20.21

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.6

20.31

20.38

20.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0

0.24

0.34

Debtor Days

4.79

0

21.32

7.99

Other Current Assets

20.91

20.33

21.43

20.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.34

0

-1.29

-0.68

Creditor Days

32.58

0

114.64

15.98

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

0

-0.02

Cash

0.01

0.19

0.01

0.05

Total Assets

20.67

20.56

20.45

20.2

