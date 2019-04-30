JRI Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.31
15.2
15.09
14.86
Net Worth
20.62
20.51
20.4
20.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.66
20.55
20.44
20.21
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.6
20.31
20.38
20.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0
0.24
0.34
Debtor Days
4.79
0
21.32
7.99
Other Current Assets
20.91
20.33
21.43
20.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
0
-1.29
-0.68
Creditor Days
32.58
0
114.64
15.98
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
0
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.19
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
20.67
20.56
20.45
20.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.