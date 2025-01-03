Jupiter Industries And Leasing Limited was incorporated on 07 February, 1984 with Registrar of Companies. The Company was engaged in the business of Equipment and Machinery leasing. At present, there is no business activity carried out by the Company. The management does not foresee any prospect of carrying out any business in the near future till the financial position of the Company improves.
