SectorFinance
Open₹3.62
Prev. Close₹3.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.62
Day's Low₹3.62
52 Week's High₹3.62
52 Week's Low₹3.62
Book Value₹-21.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.07
-2.99
-2.92
-2.86
Net Worth
-2.07
-1.99
-1.92
-1.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.02
0
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hemant D Shah
Executive Director
S H Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P P Kanungo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanket Harischandra Shedge
Executive Director
Jiten Subhash Patel
Director & Company Secretary
Vinika N Chouriya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
Summary
Jupiter Industries And Leasing Limited was incorporated on 07 February, 1984 with Registrar of Companies. The Company was engaged in the business of Equipment and Machinery leasing. At present, there is no business activity carried out by the Company. The management does not foresee any prospect of carrying out any business in the near future till the financial position of the Company improves.
Read More
The Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹0.36 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹3.62 and ₹3.62 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.27%, 3 Years at 4.86%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
