3.62
(4.93%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open3.62
  • Day's High3.62
  • 52 Wk High3.62
  • Prev. Close3.45
  • Day's Low3.62
  • 52 Wk Low 3.62
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-21.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found





Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 37.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.07

-2.99

-2.92

-2.86

Net Worth

-2.07

-1.99

-1.92

-1.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.02

0

-0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hemant D Shah

Executive Director

S H Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P P Kanungo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanket Harischandra Shedge

Executive Director

Jiten Subhash Patel

Director & Company Secretary

Vinika N Chouriya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd

Summary

Jupiter Industries And Leasing Limited was incorporated on 07 February, 1984 with Registrar of Companies. The Company was engaged in the business of Equipment and Machinery leasing. At present, there is no business activity carried out by the Company. The management does not foresee any prospect of carrying out any business in the near future till the financial position of the Company improves.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹0.36 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹3.62 and ₹3.62 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd?

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.27%, 3 Years at 4.86%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.35 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 37.55 %




