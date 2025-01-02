Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd Management Discussions

Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
JUPITER INDUSTRIES AND LEASING LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS
Year ended Year ended
31-03-2006 31-03-2005
Rupees Rupees
Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation 4,55,268 (1,96,689)
Less : Depreciation provided for the year 16,88,638 17,02,650
Profit/(Loss) for the year (12,33,370) (18,99,339)
Excess/(Short) provision of tax for earlier years 5,24,462 -
Profit/(Loss) after tax (7,08,908) (18,99,339)
Add: Balance brought forward
from the previous year (1,78,61,607) (1,59,62,268)
Amount carried to balance sheet (1,85,70,515) (1,78,61,607)
OPERATIONS & PROSPECTS
Since Manish Estates Pvt. Ltd., a company owned, managed and controlled by
the guarantor Mr. C.D. Shah refused to meet the dues of the Company to
Canara Bank from the surplus of the sale proceeds of its Worli property
which was auctioned by the Honble DRT, the Company is not in a position to
carry out any business activity.