Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JUPITER INDUSTRIES & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 209 Maker Bhavan III 21 New Marine Lines Mumbai - 400 020 to consider the following: 1. To approve the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results, along with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors thereon for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Enclosed herewith is a copy of the same. The said meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 03.30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

This is to inform that pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI Regulations, 2015 (LODR), the BOD at its meeting held today viz., 6..24 1. Approved the Directors Report & Secretarial Audit Report along with the Annexure for the year ended 31.3.24 2. Approved the Notice and confirmed the date and time of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held on Monday, 30.9.24 at 2.00 p.m. 3. Confirmed the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Monday, 23.9.24 to Monday, 30.9.24 for the purpose of AGM. 4. Approved the appointment of M/s. N N K & Co. (Firm Registration No. 143291W) Chartered Accountants, as the Scrutinizers, to ascertain the voting process of the 40th AGM 5. Regularisation of Additional Director, Miss. Vinika N. Chouriya, by appointing her as Director (Non-Executive) of the Company. The Board Meeting of the directors of the company commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

JUPITER INDUSTRIES & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 6th August 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 209 Maker Bhavan III 21 New Marine Lines Mumbai - 400 020 to consider the following: 1. To approve the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 06th August, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results, along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Enclosed herewith is a copy of the same. The said meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 01.30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 209 Maker Bhavan III 21 New Marine Lines Mumbai - 400 020 to consider the following: 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results and Audit Report thereon for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 29th May, 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Enclosed herewith is a copy of the same. Auditors have qualified the report, statements of impact of Auditors qualification is annexed as Annexure I. 2. Appointment of Mr. Hemant Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. To appoint Ms. Vinika N. Chouriya as an Additional Woman Director of the Company. The said meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024