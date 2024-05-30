To the Members of Jyot International Marketing Limited.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Jyot International Marketing Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules 2015 as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit including comprehensive income, its cash flows and its statement of change in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements, subject to the following qualification:

The Group has booked total interest income of Rs.41145475/- during the year on Loans & Advances given, however out of the said amount, only Rs.1922319/- have been recovered during F Y 2023-24

The Group has not deposited Tax Deducted at Source amounting to Rs.3617235/- for F Y 2023-24.

Emphasis of matter

Income Tax Department has issued an Assessment Order for Financial Year 2021-22 raising a demand of Rs.502317478/-, however, the company has filed an Appeal before higher Authority, challenging the Assessment Order of Income Tax Department. No Provision has been made in the books.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Impairment of financial assets as at balance sheet date (expected credit losses) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to provide for impairment of its loan receivables (designated at amortised cost and fair value through other comprehensive income) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. ECL involves an estimation of probability weighted loss on financial instruments over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loans and advances. In the process, a significant degree of judgment has been applied by the Management for: Staging of loans and advances [i.e. classification in ‘significant increase in credit risk (‘SICR) and ‘default categories]; Grouping of borrowers based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques; Estimation of behavioral life; Determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables; Estimation of losses for loan and advances with no/minimal historical defaults. How our Audit addressed the key Audit matters Read and assessed the companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109 and the Governance framework approved by the Board of Directors. Evaluate the reasonableness of the management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimates and related assumption. Assessed the criteria for staging of loans and advances based on their past due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109 Assessed the additional considerations Assessed disclosures included in the standalone Ind AS financial statements in respect of expected credit losses.

Other information

The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure 2 to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors if any is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations if any on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements; (ii) The Company has not made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

(iii) There was no amount which are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(v) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(vi) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) above contain any material mis-statement.

(vii) The company has not declared any Dividend during the year.

Place : Ahmedabad For, Parag A. Shah & Co. Date : 30/05/2024 Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.129665W [Parag A. Shah ] PROPRIETOR Membership No.047713 UDIN : 24047713BKEATF5178

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

(1) The Company does not have any Fixed Assets and accordingly requirement under clause 3(i) of the said order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(2) The Companys primary business is to land money, does not involve physical inventories and, accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(3) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans and advances to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act,2013, and accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon

(4) During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the company has made investments, granted loans and advances in the nature of unsecured loans to the Individuals, firms and companies :

The provisions of paragraph 3(iii) (a) of the order are not applicable to the company as its principal business is to give loans.

In our opinion the investments made and loan and advances in the nature of loans granted are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

The company has granted all unsecured loans without specifying the terms and conditions or period of repayment, in some of the loan account recovery of interest charged during the year as well as repayment / credit of funs not taken place.

(5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable and hence not commented upon.

(6) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

(7) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the services of the Company.

(8) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except the following

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Due Period Amount Paid Income Tax Act,1961 Tax Deducted at Source 3617235/- F Y 2023-24 Nil

(9) There were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act,1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(10) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. In our opinion loans availed by the company during the year were applied by the company for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no fund raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary.

The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Accordingly paragraph 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(11) According to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer. The company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3 (ix) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(12) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting on the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year ( and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

(13) According to the information and explanations given by the Management, the managerial remuneration has been paid/provided if any is in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. (14) In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (15) According to the information and explanations given by the Management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (16) The company has placed internal audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (17) According to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act. (18) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has registered as required, under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However the Certificate of Registration with RBI is not available for verification.

The company has not conducted any non-banking financial activities. The company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR from RBI.

The company is not a core investment company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi) ( c ) of the Order is not applicable.

(19) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(20) There being no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, hence, the provisions of the clause 3(xxiii) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable.

(21) On the basis of the ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(22)The provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company hence, the provisions of Clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable.

(23)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the reports issued by the auditors of the respective subsidiary included in the consolidated financial statements of the company to which reporting on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order is applicable, provided to us by the management of the company, we have not identified any qualifications or adverse remarks made by the auditors in their report on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

Annexure 2 referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

Report on Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jyot International Marketing Limited (the ‘Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.