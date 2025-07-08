iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Jyot International Marketing Ltd Share Price Live

5
(0%)
Feb 6, 2021|01:04:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5
  • Day's High5
  • Day's Low5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14
  • EPS1.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jyot International Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5

Day's Low

5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.56

P/E

0

EPS

1.21

Divi. Yield

0

Jyot International Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jyot International Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jyot International Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:42 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.30%

Non-Promoter- 74.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jyot International Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.04

0.79

0.7

0.58

Net Worth

4.16

3.91

3.82

3.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

6.71

4.11

3.36

1.9

0.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.71

4.11

3.36

1.9

0.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.11

0.89

14.91

1.1

0.18

View Annually Results

Jyot International Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jyot International Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Priti Shah

Managing Director

Jayesh Shah

Independent Director

Ilesh Nikhare

Non Executive Director

Dipankar Mahto

Independent Director

Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi

Company Secretary

Himani Vora

Registered Office

Room No 1 1 Pandurang Society,

Judges Bungalow Road,

Gujarat - 380054

Tel: -

Website: http://www.jyotinternationalmarketing.co.in

Email: info@jyotinternationalmarketing.co.in

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Jyot International Marketing Ltd was incorporated in 29 March 1989 primarily engaged into the business of finance and investments. The Company has only one reportable segment i.e., NBFC- Investment an...
Read More

Reports by Jyot International Marketing Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jyot International Marketing Ltd share price today?

The Jyot International Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyot International Marketing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyot International Marketing Ltd is ₹1.56 Cr. as of 06 Feb ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyot International Marketing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyot International Marketing Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 06 Feb ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyot International Marketing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyot International Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyot International Marketing Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Feb ‘21

What is the CAGR of Jyot International Marketing Ltd?

Jyot International Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyot International Marketing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyot International Marketing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyot International Marketing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.