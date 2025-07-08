Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5
Day's Low₹5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.56
P/E0
EPS1.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.04
0.79
0.7
0.58
Net Worth
4.16
3.91
3.82
3.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
6.71
4.11
3.36
1.9
0.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.71
4.11
3.36
1.9
0.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.11
0.89
14.91
1.1
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Priti Shah
Managing Director
Jayesh Shah
Independent Director
Ilesh Nikhare
Non Executive Director
Dipankar Mahto
Independent Director
Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
Company Secretary
Himani Vora
Room No 1 1 Pandurang Society,
Judges Bungalow Road,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: -
Website: http://www.jyotinternationalmarketing.co.in
Email: info@jyotinternationalmarketing.co.in
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Jyot International Marketing Ltd was incorporated in 29 March 1989 primarily engaged into the business of finance and investments. The Company has only one reportable segment i.e., NBFC- Investment an...
