Jyot International Marketing Ltd Summary

Jyot International Marketing Ltd was incorporated in 29 March 1989 primarily engaged into the business of finance and investments. The Company has only one reportable segment i.e., NBFC- Investment and Loan Company. The company has obtained a certificate of Registration as Non-Deposit Accepting Non Banking Financial company (N BFC) vide Registration No. B.0l .00425 dated 16 September 2002.